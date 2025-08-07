LIC, BSE, Titan, GCPL, Biocon Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Life Insurance Corp., BSE Ltd., Titan Co. and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the first quarter on Thursday.

Titan is likely to post net profit of Rs 936.7 crore and revenue of Rs 14,913.3 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is seen at Rs 1,533.9 crore, and margin is expected at 10.29%.

LIC is likely to report a net profit of Rs 11,338.7 crore and total income of Rs 1,24,491.60 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Thursday: