NCC Share Price Snaps Five-Day Losing Streak On Healthy Order Inflows

NCC Ltd. share price snapped a five-day losing streak in Wednesday's session despite posting bleak results for April–June. The company has maintained healthy order inflows in the first quarter and is confident in making a slow recovery on the back of a strong order book.

NCC secured new orders worth Rs 3,658 crore in the first quarter, which is around 17% of the fresh order flow expected in the full financial year, the company said in the investors presentation. The full-year expected order inflow is Rs 22,000–25,000 crore.

The healthy order inflow is indicative of the client's confidence, NCC said in the investor presentation. "Approaching the rest of FY26 with a healthy bid pipeline, continued project selectivity, and close alignment to market opportunities—ensuring preparedness for a gradual recovery."