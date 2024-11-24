NTPC Green Listing, GDP Data, FOMC Minutes, Fiscal Deficit — The Week Ahead

The NSE Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex posted their best session in over five months on Friday, closing with gains of more than 2%. This rally helped the Nifty 50 achieve its strongest weekly performance in nearly two months.

The Nifty 50 surged 557.35 points or 2.39% on Friday, to close at 23,907.25, while the Sensex rose 1,961.32 points or 2.54% to finish at 79,117.11.

Both the benchmark indices saw a sharp rise after 1:30 p.m., with the Nifty climbing as much as 2.6% to 23,956.10 and the Sensex jumping 2.67% to 79,218.19. This marked the highest intraday jump since June 5.

The broader indices underperformed, with the BSE MidCap rising 1.3% and the SmallCap gaining 0.9%.

All 21 sectoral indices on the BSE closed higher, led by a strong performance in the IT sector.

The market breadth favoured the bulls, with 2,455 stocks advancing, 1,463 declining and 124 remaining unchanged on the BSE.

On a weekly basis, the Nifty 50 rose 1.59%, marking its best weekly gain since late September, while the Sensex climbed 1.98%. On the NSE, eight sectors advanced, three declined, and one remained flat. The Nifty Realty index posted the largest gain, while the Nifty Media index saw the steepest decline.