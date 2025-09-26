Nifty Sheds 5.5% From All-Time High A Year Ago: What Should Be Your Trading Strategy Now?

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped a three-week winning streak and logged their worst week in nearly eight months on Sept. 26, 2025. Investor sentiment was rattled by a fresh wave of tariffs targeting the pharmaceuticals, dragging pharma stocks deep into the red.

Notably, the NSE Nifty 50 benchmark hit its all-time high exactly one year ago, on Sept. 27, 2025. Since then, the benchmark has slipped 5.5%, giving an impression of relative stability. However, analysts said a deeper look in broader markets revealed a far more painful reality for investors.

According to Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research, SAMCO Securities, out of the top 750 listed stocks, only 245 have delivered positive returns, while a striking 485 stocks are in the red (20 stocks were listed after Sept. 26, 2024). The median return is -11.56%, and the average return is -6.25%.