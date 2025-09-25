Trade Setup For Sept 25: Nifty Sees Resistance At 25,000 As Bulls Take A Step Back

Indian equities extended their losing streak to a fifth consecutive session, with the Nifty breaching the 24,900 level as persistent profit-taking, continuous foreign fund withdrawals, and uncertainty around US–India trade negotiations fuelled concerns of a potential Q2 GDP slowdown, according to analysts.

The benchmark Nifty 50, which closed 0.66% lower at 24,890.85, formed a bearish candle with a lower high and lower low in the daily chart, Bajaj Broking said. "A notable technical development is that the index is undergoing a mean-reverting pullback over the past six sessions, which has dragged the Nifty towards its 50-day EMA. However, only a formation of higher high and higher low in the daily chart will signal a pause in the current corrective trend."

The Nifty's immediate support area is seen at 24,900 being the presence of 50-days EMA and key retracement area. "A sustained breach below the support area of 24,900 will signal extension of the decline towards 24,700 levels," the research firm added.

On the upside, resistance is seen at 25,000, as per Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. "It appears that the bulls are stepping back, giving bears more control over the market."