Gold Festive Purchase: 5 Ways To Invest In The Yellow Metal, And How To Select

1) Gold jewellery: The most conventional type, jewellery is not just an investment but also an asset that can be worn. It comes with making charges and taxes, which can influence returns in case of selling shortly after acquisition.

2) Gold coins and bars: Gold coins and bars may be an option for those wishing to invest in gold without having to pay extra making charges. They come in different weights and purity and can be bought from banks and jewellers.

3) Gold mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs): Gold mutual funds offer shareholders a means to invest in gold without keeping actual gold. Such funds usually invest in gold ETFs or other instruments connected to gold. As such, these can be an option to diversify your portfolio. Investors can buy and sell these funds on stock exchanges like shares.