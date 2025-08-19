'Lot Of Money In These Stocks': Nirmal Bang Bullish On PSUs After Nifty Defence Tanks 8% This Month

According to Gupta, investors should keep an eye out for defence PSU stocks in the near-term for 'positive surprises'. "BEL, Data Patterns, and Bharat Dynamics will likely give a positive surprise from Q3 or Q4," she said. According to the market expert, companies that haven't delivered in last five years will deliver in the next two years.

"Keep a hawkish eye for those names and you'll make a lot of money in those stocks," concluded Gupta, as an advice to stock market participants. The outlook for most defence players has been positive from Q1 results.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) remains on track for hitting its FY26 guidance and expects to stabilize revenue growth near 15-18% level. The Q1 earnings for Hindustan Aeronautics was broadly in line with the management guidance. A higher revenue and lower provisioning aided EBITDA growth

For Mazagon Dock, the EBITDA continued to be impacted by provisions of Rs 540 crore. 1HFY26 is expected to remain soft and recovery is expected from Q3FY26. Coming to Zen Technologies, the slowdown in order inflows persisted for the fifth quarter. The management is optimistic over inflows worth Rs 650 crore in Q2.