Nifty Defence Outperforms As Cochin Shipyard, HAL, BEML And Others Gain

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., BEML Ltd., and Bharat Dynamics Ltd. share prices gained on Wednesday with the NSE Nifty Defence index outperforming sectoral indices. The market-cap of defence stocks advanced Rs 9,374.87 crore to Rs 10.22 lakh crore as of 10:34 a.m.

The NSE Nifty Defence index advanced 2.10% to 7,786.45, the highest level since Aug 6. It was trading 1.69% higher at 7,754.40 as of 10:36 a.m., as compared to 0.38% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The index declined in the previous session. It settled 0.97% lower at 7,626.25 on Tuesday.