Bharat Electronics Q1 Review: Analysts Cheer Strong Order Book — Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Bharat Electronics Ltd.'s expansion in operating margin in the first quarter of the current fiscal and a strong order book have kept analysts bullish on the stock.

JPMorgan said the muted revenue growth, which missed estimates, is not a concern, as it is primarily impacted by fluctuations in product delivery rather than underlying business performance.

"Additionally, the March quarter is by far the seasonally strongest quarter. As a result, we do not think we are unduly concerned about revenue growth," a note said.

Moreover, order wins for Bharat Electronics were well ahead of the run rate required to achieve the FY26 guidance of Rs 27,000 crore.

Analysts said management commentary on FY26 and medium-term order inflow, revenue growth, and margin profile will be important when the company holds its earnings call on Wednesday.

In addition, commentary on any orders under emergency procurement and replenishment resulting from the recent conflict will be in focus.

UBS also noted that despite the revenue miss, BEL is on track for FY26 guidance.