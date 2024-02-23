Nifty Bulls Stand Strong Even As FIIs Offload Indian Equities

The NSE Nifty 50 has risen over 2% since the beginning of the year and is consistently reaching record highs.

The benchmark index achieved a new milestone on Friday, soaring to a new all-time high of 22,297.50 during the day.

Despite this bullish trend, the markets have experienced an outflow of 25,980 crore so far this year till Feb. 22. The foreign portfolio investors offloaded $3,096 million or Rs 25,744 crore worth of stocks in January, the highest in a year.

The country's bonds are poised to become more appealing, presenting an alternative investment avenue in the financial landscapes.