Emerging Market Inflows Tied To China Stability, Says Andrew Holland

What is your take on the pre-market rally? You said from March onwards, we may see a pre-election rally. From 2014, which was term one for this government, three months before the elections—a 15% jump. Before the 2019 elections, it was 8% jump. Are we going to see that pre-election rally muted, considering that the result is now priced in once again? What exactly are you rallying up for?

That's one of those things that makes it from one budget list to the next one every year. Capital gains tax, inheritance tax will there be any leeway there? One would argue that this government doesn't really need to change anything. There is no compulsion to change anything or to hold back their hand if it comes to taxation.

Andrew Holland: I think you are going to be rallying up on the terms of the policy continuation and the government spending will move very quickly after the elections. And obviously, you know, there could be bigger reforms going forward, which will excite the market. What are those reforms? We'll have to wait and see and taxation is one of those. I wouldn't rule it out this time, in terms of equity taxation at all. So I think those are the kind of reforms which, could happen and which will help fund this economy. You have to fund this economy at some point. It can't just be the government all the time. Private capex needs to come in. So if you had that kind of a rally, our forecast for FY25 is that, earnings growth should be up around 15% and we think the market gains will be similar, around 15%. So if you've had that 15% before May, there's nothing to go for in the second half of the year. That's for sure. So there could be some disappointment in terms of expectations thereafter.

The only thing that would change it, in terms of moving that 15% may be to 20% are two things. One, you know, the realisation that China has bottomed out, and you're getting flows into emerging markets, of which India will get some. Two, that earnings growth starts to accelerate towards the backend of 2024-25 and that 15% earnings growth becomes nearly 20%. So those are the two factors which would propel the market higher in my view. The other factor which could help is, obviously if the RBI starts reducing interest rates, which will obviously be very helpful to the banking industry, which is struggling anyway in terms of NIMs (net interest margins), and that being a large weightage in the index could be a rallying point for the markets.