Small, Mid-Cap Stocks Have High Valuation, No Margin Of Safety: ICICI Securities' Vinod Karki

Let's begin by getting your take on where we are. So, we've ended a fairly successful Q3 season one would say, though there are divergent views on that. I'd like to know what you think. What in your view is the next big trigger?

Vinod Karki: So, if you see where we are and if you just roll back where we started the year, we were close to this level 21,800 on the Nifty around December–Jan, and we have around 22k. So, it's just a couple of percentage points here and there.

But you have to look at the market in two contexts, one is the valuation, and the other is the growth. So, there is no denying that on valuations, things are expensive. But all equally important is that there is no denying that after a long time, we are seeing the profit cycle continue to grow at a sustained pace. So, if we just see the overall profitability in the system, corporate system in FY23, we were at around 4.3% of GDP and on a trailing 12-month basis. After these Q3 results, we are at 4.9. So, all said and done, the corporate profits are growing at a rate faster than nominal GDP.

There's no question about that and if I look at any forecasts of the indices like Nifty and the other smaller mid cap indices, it's anywhere close to around 30% or that's the forecast I'm getting from 2024–25 perspective. While we know that the nominal GDP will be going around 10–12%. It's faster than nominal GDP. the expansion of the profit cycle is continuing. But as you know, the valuations are at the higher end, which typically happens when growth is at a faster clip. That's how we are currently right now that growth is quite robust. But valuations are not leaving much on the table right now, for investors.