FPIs Sucked Out Rs 25,000 Crore From Indian Equities In January, Highest In One Year

Foreign investors turned net sellers in January due to a surge in U.S. Treasury yields and receding hopes of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve in March.

This move comes amid increased geopolitical tensions, reflecting a careful approach by investors even as the market continues to hit fresh record highs.

Inflows have slowed from what was witnessed in December 2023, when overseas investors poured in record funds worth Rs 66,135 crore.

Overseas institutional investors offloaded $3,096 million, or Rs 25,744 crore, worth of stocks in January. This is the highest outflow in one year, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.

Foreign investors have consistently sold off shares in the month of January over the past two years. In January of the previous year, FPIs withdrew Rs 28,852 crore, and a similar trend was seen in 2022, with FPIs pulling out Rs 33,303 crore from the equity market.