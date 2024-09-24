Nifty's Journey To 26,000—Stocks That Lead The 1,000-Point Journey

The NSE Nifty 50 index scaled a fresh high and touched 26,000 intraday for the first time on Tuesday, riding on continued optimism on India's economic growth trajectory and monetary policy easing in the US that is likely to bring more foreign capital.

The benchmark 50-share index took 37 sessions in its 1,000-point rally to hit 26,000. The Nifty had scaled the milestone of 25,000 on Aug. 1.

The top contributors to Nifty's 1,000-point gain were HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. Whereas, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Shriram Finance Ltd. and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. are the top gainers in Nifty's rally.

Companies part of the index added Rs 5.84 lakh crore in investor wealth during its bull run to 26,000.

The Nifty 50 is trading at 25.5 times the price-to-earnings multiple and 23 times its forward 12-month' earnings estimates, according to Bloomberg data. This makes the Indian gauge pricier over emerging market peers, sparking concerns of an overheated market.