IPO Frenzy: September To Be Busiest Month In 14 Years, Says RBI

The boom in India's primary market issue is attaining a new peak, as the Reserve Bank of India said September is set to be the busiest month for initial public offerings in both mainboard and SME segments in the last 14 years.

Financial markets are undergoing shifts and there is a surge of interest in small and medium enterprises IPOs, including from domestic mutual funds, with massive oversubscriptions, said the RBI's latest bulletin released on Friday.

"September is set to be the busiest month for IPOs—mainboard and SME—in 14 years, with over 28 companies entering the market so far," it said.