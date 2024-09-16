Bajaj Housing Finance: Phillip Capital Initiates 'Buy' Rating, Expects 27% Upside

Phillip Capital India Research initiated coverage on Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. with a 'buy' rating and target price of Rs 210 per share, implying a potential upside of 27% from the share's closing price on Monday.

BHFL stands out due to its focus on home loans of approximately Rs 50 lalh, which covers around 65% of home loan demand in India. It is also concentrating on lease rental discounting, the brokerage said in a report.

The company's balance sheet is expected to exceed Rs 2 lakh crore. In the short term, due to low credit costs and a focus on a safe balance sheet, BHFL is expected to achieve a return on assets of more than 2% and a return on equity of over 12%, Phillip Capital said.

Phillip Capital has considered three scenarios for valuation and applied a 15% discount for holding company status to be cautious, even though current tax rules don’t require this discount. It assigned a 50% weight to the base scenario, 40% to the bear scenario, and 10% to the bull scenario.