India Eyeing MSCI EM Leadership To Strengthen Flows Amid Tailwinds

India has been gunning for China's leader position in MSCI's gauge for emerging markets. This race to the top can bring foreign inflows to the domestic market, despite premium valuations and heightened risk-off sentiment across the globe.

India's weightage in the EM gauge jumped to a record of 19.8% from 18.8% in May, while that of table topper China slipped to 24.2% from 24.7%, as per the index aggregator's quarterly review for August.

China's influence in emerging markets has declined since 2020, when it accounted for 40% of the MSCI EM Index, while India's presence has grown steadily, according to Bloomberg. Meanwhile, Taiwan is also another contender to replace China at the top of the index, buoyed by the country's surging semiconductor stocks.

India will keep seeing higher inflows despite uncertainties. The reason being earnings outlook and the growth prospects in India look very buoyant, according to Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities Pvt. "There is a strong earnings visibility and the growth projections are strong in India."