Mutual Funds' Assets Grow To Nearly Third Of Bank Deposits In India

The trend of investors choosing mutual funds over bank deposits has continued as the share of assets managed by mutual funds grew to over 31% of the size of bank deposits, according to a Franklin Templeton report for August.

Assets under management held by mutual funds grew to their highest ever at the end of August at Rs 66.7 lakh crore, as per the monthly figures released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

The figure has increased to triple the size since March 2020, and at a compound annual growth rate of 27% over a period of four years.

This has been led mainly by steady inflows into equity mutual funds amid a stellar bull run in the markets, supported by robust flows through the systematic-investment-plan route.