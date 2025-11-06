NCC Q2 Results: Rekha-Jhunjhunwala Portfolio Stock Settles 6% Post Weak Q2 Results

NCC Q2 Results: NCC announced its July-Sept. quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26) on Thursday, Nov. 6, reporting a drop of 5% in net profit to Rs 155 crore, compared to Rs 163 crore on the corresponding period last year. The Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed portfolio stock settled 6% lower after declaring Q2 earnings results.

The topline of the Hyderabad-based diversified construction company dropped 12.6% to Rs 4,543 crore, compared to Rs 5,196 crore in the year-ago period, hurt by slower project execution amid monsoon rains