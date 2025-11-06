NCC Q2 Results: Rekha-Jhunjhunwala Portfolio Stock Settles 6% Post Weak Q2 Results
NCC Q2 Results: NCC announced its July-Sept. quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q2FY26) on Thursday, Nov. 6, reporting a drop of 5% in net profit to Rs 155 crore, compared to Rs 163 crore on the corresponding period last year. The Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed portfolio stock settled 6% lower after declaring Q2 earnings results.
The topline of the Hyderabad-based diversified construction company dropped 12.6% to Rs 4,543 crore, compared to Rs 5,196 crore in the year-ago period, hurt by slower project execution amid monsoon rains
NCC's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation declined by 11.5% on a year-on-year basis to Rs 394 crore. Margin rose to 8.7% from 8.5% last year.
Rekha Jhunjhunwala has a 10.63% stake in NCC, while as much as 5.45 lakh retail shareholders, or those with authorized share capital of up to Rs 2 lakh, had a 25.94% stake in the company, as per exchange data.
NCC Q2 Highlights (Cons, YoY)
Net profit fell 5.1% to Rs 155 crore Vs Rs 163 crore
Revenue dropped 12.6% to Rs 4,543 crore Vs Rs 5,196 crore
EBITDA down 11.2% to Rs 393 crore Vs Rs 443 crore
Margin at 8.7% Vs 8.5%.
As per Reuters, the July to September quarter is a seasonally weak period for construction firms such as NCC, as it overlaps with India's annual monsoon season when progress on most construction projects typically slows.
However, analysts expect project execution to pick up in the second half of the current fiscal year, especially in the fourth quarter, which is more conducive for construction activity.