Q2 Results Today: Ola Electric, LIC, NHPC, Bajaj Housing Finance, MCX Among 175+ Firms To Declare Earnings
Zydus Lifesciences, Mankind Pharma, Lupin, ABB India and Cummins India, among others, will also declare their quarterly earnings on Thursday.
More than 175 companies are set to announce their financial earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 on Nov. 6. Key names include Mankind Pharma, Bajaj Housing Finance, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, NHPC, Ola Electric Mobility and Zydus Lifesciences. These results will cover the performance for the July to September period of FY26.
After releasing their results, several companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts. These sessions allow investors to interact with company management and understand their views on performance and plans. Some firms may also declare dividends during this period.
Major Companies To Announce Earnings On Nov. 6:
Ajmera Realty & Infra India Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd., Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company Ltd., Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Indigo Paints Ltd., JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., JM Financial Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., MCX, NHPC Ltd., Nilkamal Ltd., Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q1FY26
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise reported Q1FY26 consolidated revenue up 15% at Rs 5,842 crore, compared with Rs 5,085 crore in Q1FY25. Ebitda increased 26% YoY to Rs 852 crore from Rs 675 crore. Ebitda margin improved to 14.6% from 13.3%. Profit after tax (PAT) jumped 42% to Rs 433 crore, against Rs 305 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
NHPC Q1FY26
NHPC, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Power, reported Q1FY26 consolidated revenue from operations 20% up to Rs 3,214 crore from Rs 2,694 crore in the same quarter last year. Net profit attributable to owners increased 4.2% to Rs 1,065 crore, compared with Rs 1,022 crore previously. Total expenses stood at Rs 2,109 crore versus Rs 1,625 crore in Q1FY25. During the quarter, the company commissioned the 800 MW Parbati-11 Project. NHPC is India’s largest hydropower development organisation and has also expanded into solar and wind power projects.
Ola Electric Mobility Q1FY26
Ola Electric’s revenue from operations nearly halved to Rs 828 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,644 crore last year. Ebitda losses widened to Rs 237 crore, up from Rs 205 crore in the same quarter of FY25. Ebitda margins deteriorated to -28.6% compared with -12.5% previously. Net loss increased to Rs 428 crore, against Rs 347 crore in Q1FY25.