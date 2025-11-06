Q2 Results Today: Ola Electric, LIC, NHPC, Bajaj Housing Finance, MCX Among 175+ Firms To Declare Earnings

More than 175 companies are set to announce their financial earnings for the quarter ended September 2025 on Nov. 6. Key names include Mankind Pharma, Bajaj Housing Finance, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, NHPC, Ola Electric Mobility and Zydus Lifesciences. These results will cover the performance for the July to September period of FY26.

After releasing their results, several companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts. These sessions allow investors to interact with company management and understand their views on performance and plans. Some firms may also declare dividends during this period.