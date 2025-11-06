Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; GRSE, Chalet Hotels, GE Vernova, Fortis Shares In Focus
The Curious Case Of Oswal Overseas: Zero Revenue, Rs 1.99-Crore Loss And A 2,426% Stock Surge
In Bareilly's sugar belt, a company that once bought cane from farmers is now under auction orders for unpaid dues. Yet, even as production remains halted, Oswal Overseas Ltd.'s share price has risen 2,426% since March, turning a small sugar producer into one of the year's most actively traded penny stocks.
The Delhi-headquartered firm reported zero revenue and a Rs 1.99-crore loss for the July–September quarter of FY26. Its shares, which traded at Rs 5.39 on March 27, rose 204% between July and September — the same quarter in which it posted no income—and have climbed another 61% since October. The company now commands a market capitalisation of about Rs 176 crore.
Asia Markets LIVE: Japan's Nikkei 225 Rises Over 1%
Markets in Asia region gained on Thursday tracking overnight gains in US stocks as data indicated strength of labour market in the world's largest economy and buyers stepped after a brief pause.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 1.13% higher, while the KOSPI was 0.8% as of 7:17 a.m.
LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; GRSE, Chalet Hotels, GE Vernova, Fortis Shares In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.23% or 59.50 points down at 25,735 as of 6:51 a.m. However, the NSE Nifty 50 index is expected to open slightly higher because of the positive global cues.
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd., Fortis Healthcare Ltd. One 97 Communication Ltd., and Siemens Energy shares will likely react as these got added to MSCI Global Standard Index in MSCI November rejig.
Indian benchmark indices concluded the trading session in negative territory on Monday, with the Nifty 50 closing below the critical 25,600 mark amid broad-based selling pressure across the entire market.