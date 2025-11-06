Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; GRSE, Chalet Hotels, GE Vernova, Fortis Shares In Focus

In Bareilly's sugar belt, a company that once bought cane from farmers is now under auction orders for unpaid dues. Yet, even as production remains halted, Oswal Overseas Ltd.'s share price has risen 2,426% since March, turning a small sugar producer into one of the year's most actively traded penny stocks.

The Delhi-headquartered firm reported zero revenue and a Rs 1.99-crore loss for the July–September quarter of FY26. Its shares, which traded at Rs 5.39 on March 27, rose 204% between July and September — the same quarter in which it posted no income—and have climbed another 61% since October. The company now commands a market capitalisation of about Rs 176 crore.

