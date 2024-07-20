Microsoft Outage: Indian Exchanges, Clearing Houses See No Major Impact

All exchanges and clearing houses in India functioned without any impact on Friday when businesses across the globe faced problems due to Microsoft systems outage, India's exchanges said in a joint press release on Sunday.

Overall, exchanges and clearing corporations have not seen any significant impact on their trade and clearing activities in the Indian securities markets, the press release said. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., BSE Ltd., National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd., Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. issued the joint statement.

However, out of over 14,000 trading members, 11 reported disruptions, which have been fixed on July 19, or are in the process of being resolved.