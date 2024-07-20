Microsoft Outage: Indian Exchanges, Clearing Houses See No Major Impact
Exchanges and clearing corporations have not seen any significant impact on their trade and clearing activities in the Indian securities markets, a joint statement said.
All exchanges and clearing houses in India functioned without any impact on Friday when businesses across the globe faced problems due to Microsoft systems outage, India's exchanges said in a joint press release on Sunday.
Overall, exchanges and clearing corporations have not seen any significant impact on their trade and clearing activities in the Indian securities markets, the press release said. National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., BSE Ltd., National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd., Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. issued the joint statement.
However, out of over 14,000 trading members, 11 reported disruptions, which have been fixed on July 19, or are in the process of being resolved.
Indian brokerages also experienced trouble conducting their day-to-day business due to technical glitches on Friday. 5paisa Capital Ltd., Angel One Ltd., and Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. were the brokerages impacted due to a Microsoft global outage.
An outage originating from a CrowdStrike update affected Windows 11 users globally, which has extended to cloud services provided by AWS and Azure, according to Microsoft's Service Health Status Website.
Microsoft 365 has said the issues have been mitigated and all the impacted services and applications have been recovered in a post on X.
After an extended period of monitoring, we've determined that the issue is mitigated, and all previously impacted Microsoft 365 apps and service have recovered. For more information, see MO821132 within the admin center.— Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 19, 2024