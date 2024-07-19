Microsoft Outage Live Updates: Airlines, Brokerages Among Others Hit Globally; No Azure Issues Detected
The latest failures came right after Microsoft said it had resolved an Azure cloud services outage.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
BSE, NSE Unaffected By Global Outage
India's oldest stock exchange said that the Microsoft outage did not impact the day-to-day functioning of the exchange.
A spokesperson for BSE Ltd. said the stock exchange hasn’t been impacted. Calls and texts to the National Stock Exchange remained unanswered as of publishing this story.
Meanwhile, The LSE Group, which operates the London stock exchange, said it’s experiencing a global technical issue preventing news from being published.
5Paisa, Groww, Angel One Among Brokerages Affected
The Microsoft outage, which disrupted airlines, banks and stock exchanges across the world, has affected Indian brokerages as well.
Users NDTV Profit spoke with complained of technical glitches on online broking platforms, including 5Paisa, Angel One and Groww. Their mobile apps were glitchy, users said.
“Due to a global outage with Crowdstrike/Microsoft, offering a cybersecurity solution, our systems are affected. Our team is working closely with both of them to restore our systems as soon as possible,” 5Paisa said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Due to a global outage with Crowdstrike/Microsoft, offering a cyber security solution, our systems are affected. Our team is working closely with both of them to restore our systems as soon as possible.— 5paisa (@5paisa) July 19, 2024
No Azure Issues Detected, Microsoft Says
Microsoft Azure is restored and no issues are detected at present, according Microsoft.
Outage Causes Flight Delays, Glitches For Indian Airlines
The cloud service outage has triggered disruptions across business in the world. Major airlines in India, including IndiGo, Spicejet, and Akasa Air, have been hit as well, leading to delays and glitches in their operations.
Budget carrier, IndiGo took to X, formerly Twitter, to inform passengers about the impact of the outage on their systems. "Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time, booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience," it said.
Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciateÂ yourÂ patience.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) July 19, 2024
#ImportantUpdate: We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities. As a result, we have activated manual check-in and boarding processes across airports. Weâ¦— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) July 19, 2024
Microsoft Online Outage Hits Banks, Airlines
Microsoft Corp. on Friday reported an outage across its online services that had its toll on airlines, banks, brokerages and exchanges globally.
The latest failures came right after Microsoft said it had resolved an Azure cloud services outage. The company’s status pages had earlier showed Azure and Microsoft 365 experienced problems for several hours.
The issue, originating from Windows Blue Screen of Death errors globally, has affected various industries due to disruptions in Microsoft 365 services.
The widespread outage has triggered disruptions across business in the world. Major airlines in India, including IndiGo, Spicejet, and Akasa Air, have been hit as well, leading to delays and glitches in their operations.