Microsoft Outage: 5Paisa, Groww, Angel One Among Brokerages Affected

The Microsoft outage, which disrupted airlines, banks and stock exchanges across the world, has affected Indian brokerages as well.

Users NDTV Profit spoke with complained of technical glitches on online broking platforms, including 5Paisa, Angel One and Groww. Their mobile apps were glitchy, users said.

“Due to a global outage with Crowdstrike/Microsoft, offering a cybersecurity solution, our systems are affected. Our team is working closely with both of them to restore our systems as soon as possible,” 5Paisa said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

A spokesperson for BSE Ltd. said the stock exchange hasn’t been impacted. It was business as usual at the National Stock Exchange as well.