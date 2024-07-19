Microsoft Outage: 5Paisa, Groww, Angel One Among Brokerages Affected
The latest failures came right after Microsoft said it had resolved an Azure cloud services outage.
The Microsoft outage, which disrupted airlines, banks and stock exchanges across the world, has affected Indian brokerages as well.
Users NDTV Profit spoke with complained of technical glitches on online broking platforms, including 5Paisa, Angel One and Groww. Their mobile apps were glitchy, users said.
“Due to a global outage with Crowdstrike/Microsoft, offering a cybersecurity solution, our systems are affected. Our team is working closely with both of them to restore our systems as soon as possible,” 5Paisa said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
A spokesperson for BSE Ltd. said the stock exchange hasn’t been impacted. It was business as usual at the National Stock Exchange as well.
A series of technical glitches disrupted services at airlines, banks and the London Stock Exchange on Friday, an unusually widespread cascade of failures that erupted from the US to Asia after Microsoft Corp. reported an outage across its online services. It was unclear what triggered the issues, which coincided with Microsoft’s disruptions.
A Microsoft spokesperson said the company was looking into the situation, while Crowdstrike representatives weren’t immediately available for comment outside normal business hours, while calls to their main number in Japan went unanswered.
The latest failures came right after Microsoft said it had resolved an Azure cloud services outage. The company’s status pages had earlier showed Azure and Microsoft 365 experienced problems for several hours.