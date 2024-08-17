Jerome Powell Speech, Japan CPI: The Week Ahead

Following a week of impressive gains, the first quarter of financial year 2024–25 has concluded on a positive note, with overall growth fuelled by the automobiles and the banking, financial services and insurance sectors. Additional contributions came from healthcare, real estate, and capital goods, while metals also reported a robust 18% year-on-year earnings growth.

Looking ahead, analysts predict that the Nifty may test levels of 24,700 and 24,850 in the upcoming sessions, which could pose immediate hurdles. Rajesh Bhosale, equity technical analyst at Angel One, said that if global markets remain supportive, the Nifty could even retest the 25,000 level and beyond.

The recent quarterly earnings have presented a mixed picture, with some companies surpassing expectations while others have shown more subdued growth. The Nifty 50 earnings grew 4% year-on-year, with Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., projecting a steady earnings growth of approximately 15% over the next two years.

The primary market will see subdued action this week with two mainboard initial public offerings, two SME initial public offerings and five listings.

Globally, all eyes next week will be on US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Kansas City Fed’s Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium next Friday. On the other hand in Asia- Japan will be in focus, as the country is all set to release Its CPI data on Friday.