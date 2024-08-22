How To Check Forcas Studio IPO Allotment Status On Mas Services
The Forcas Studio IPO was subscribed 416.99 times on Wednesday. Find here the step-by-step guide to check your share allotment status on masserv.com.
The intial public offering of Forcas Studio Limited received a fabulous response from the investors as the issue was subscribed more than 400 times on the final day of bidding, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.
The Forcas Studio IPO was subscribed 416.99 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The SME issue was subscribed 205.39 times by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 415.82 times by retail investors and 701.85 times by non-institutional buyers on August 21.
The allotment for Forcas Studio IPO will be finalised on Thursday, August 22. Investors who bid for the issue can check Forcas Studio IPO allotment status on Mas Services Limited. Follow the step-by-step guide provided below to check you share allocation status once the allotment in finalised.
How to check Forcas Studio IPO allotment status on Mas Services Limited
Visit the website of Mas Services here:
Click on the "IPO Allotment Status" option displayed on the page.
IPO name will be displayed on the screen (name will populated once share allocation is finalised)
Choose one of the following options: Search on Dp_id/Client id or search on PAN No.
Enter the required details.
Click on the "Search" button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Forcas Studio IPO Listing Date
The shares of Forcas Studio Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Monday, August 26.
About Forcas Studio IPO
Forcas Studio Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Monday, with the issue closing on August 21. The company aims to raise Rs 37.44 crores through the IPO, offering a fresh issue of 46.8 lakh shares.
The IPO was priced in the range of Rs 77 to Rs 80 per share. Retail investors could apply in multiples of 1,600 shares, with a minimum investment of Rs 1,28,000. High Net-Worth Individuals needed to invest in at least 3,200 shares, amounting to Rs 2,56,000.
Horizon Management Private Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, Mas Services Ltd. is the registrar, and Giriraj Stock Broking is the issue's market maker.
About Forcas Studio Limited
Forcas Studio Limited, established in April 2010, specialises in men's clothing such as shirts, jeans, t-shirts, trousers, sportswear, and more. They sell their products both online and in bulk across India, working with well-known brands like Landmark Group and V-Mart Retail. The company has a strong presence on major online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon and also sells through over 500 large-format stores. With four warehouses in Kolkata, they manage their supply chain efficiently. As of February 2024, Forcas Studio has 68 employees handling various business functions.
Disclaimer: Potential investors are advised to review the IPO prospectus and consult with financial advisors to understand the risks and rewards associated with investing in Forcas Studio Ltd.