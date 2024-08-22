How To Check Forcas Studio IPO Allotment Status On Mas Services

The intial public offering of Forcas Studio Limited received a fabulous response from the investors as the issue was subscribed more than 400 times on the final day of bidding, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.

The Forcas Studio IPO was subscribed 416.99 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The SME issue was subscribed 205.39 times by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 415.82 times by retail investors and 701.85 times by non-institutional buyers on August 21.

The allotment for Forcas Studio IPO will be finalised on Thursday, August 22. Investors who bid for the issue can check Forcas Studio IPO allotment status on Mas Services Limited. Follow the step-by-step guide provided below to check you share allocation status once the allotment in finalised.