Forcas Studio IPO: SME Issue Subscribed Over 200 Times So Far On Day 3

Forcas Studio Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Monday, with the issue closing on August 21. The company aims to raise Rs 37.44 crores through the IPO, offering a fresh issue of 46.8 lakh shares.

The SME IPO was subscribed 104.08 times on Tuesday, led by interest from retail investors. On Wednesday, the initial public offering of Forcas Studio Ltd. has been subscribed more than 200 times so far.