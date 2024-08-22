Interarch Building Products IPO Allotment; Check Status On BSE And Link Intime

The initial public offering of Interarch Building Products Ltd. was subscribed to 93.53 times on its third day on Wednesday, led by demand from QIBs.

Day 3 Subscription Status

Qualified institutional buyers: 205.41 times.

Non-institutional investors: 128.42 times.

Retail investors: 19.11 times.

Employees reserved: 24.19 times.

The allotment for Interarch Building Products IPO will be finalised on Thursday, August 22. Investors who bid for the issue can check the Interarch Building Products IPO allotment status on Link Intime India (IPO registrar) and the BSE Website.