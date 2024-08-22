Interarch Building Products IPO Allotment; Check Status On BSE And Link Intime
The initial public offering of Interarch Building Products Ltd. was subscribed to 93.53 times on Wednesday. Follow the step-by-step guide provided below to check your share allotment status.
The initial public offering of Interarch Building Products Ltd. was subscribed to 93.53 times on its third day on Wednesday, led by demand from QIBs.
Day 3 Subscription Status
Qualified institutional buyers: 205.41 times.
Non-institutional investors: 128.42 times.
Retail investors: 19.11 times.
Employees reserved: 24.19 times.
The allotment for Interarch Building Products IPO will be finalised on Thursday, August 22. Investors who bid for the issue can check the Interarch Building Products IPO allotment status on Link Intime India (IPO registrar) and the BSE Website.
Interarch Building Products IPO allotment status on Link Intime India
Visit the official website of Link Intime India here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Choose "Interarch Building Products Limited" from the list of companies in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information as per your selection above.
Click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
Interarch Building Products IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as "Equity".
Choose "Interarch Building Products Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the "Captcha" for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Interarch Building Products IPO Listing Date
The listing date for Interarch Building Products IPO is Monday, August 26. Shares of Interarch Building Products Limited will list on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.
About Interarch Building Products IPO
The Rs 600.3-crore IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale component of Rs 400.3 crore, according to the company's red herring prospectus. The offering was subscribed to 10.84 times on day two and fully subscribed on day one. The price band for the issue was set at Rs 850 to Rs 900 per share, with the market value at the upper end being Rs 1,497.4 crore.
The minimum lot size for bidding was 16 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples. Arvind Nanda, Gautam Suri, Ishaan Suri, and Shobhna Suri were among the promoters selling shares during the public offering.
Ambit Pvt. and Axis Capital Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue.
The company is not simply a sleep fabricator and contractor but a very important capital goods supplier to the clients, Managing Director Arvind Nanda told NDTV Profit. "That is how we have been perceived over the last 20 years by the leading names in India."
About Interarch Building Products Limited
Interarch Building Products Limited, founded in 1983, provides complete pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India. The company designs, manufactures, and manages the installation of steel buildings, holding the second-largest production capacity in the country as of March 2023. They offer products like metal ceilings, roofing, and steel structures, catering to clients like Grasim Industries and Berger Paints. Interarch has four manufacturing facilities and a strong design team with 111 experienced engineers. Their facilities are ISO 9001:2015 certified, ensuring high-quality standards.