Brace Port Logistics IPO: Check Allotment Status And Listing Date
The SME IPO was subscribed 657.81 times on Wednesday. Follow the step-by-step guide provided here to your share allotment status on the registrar site.
The intial public offering of Brace Port Logistics Limited received a tremondous response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 657.81 times on the final day of bidding with interest from all investor categories.
Qualified Institutions subscribed: 450.04 times.
Non-institutional buyers subscribed: 854.49 times.
Retail Investors subscribed: 588.74 times.
The allotment for Brace Port Logistics IPO will be finalised on Thursday, August 22. Investors can check Brace Port Logistics IPO allotment status on the registrar's website. Follow the steps mentioned below to check your share allotment status when the allotment process is finalised.
How to check Brace Port Logistics IPO allotment status on Link Intime India?
Visit the official website of Link Intime India here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Choose "Brace Port Logistics Limited" from the list of companies in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information as per your selection above.
Click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
Brace Port Logistics IPO Listing Date
The shares of Brace Port Logistics Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Monday, August 26.
About Brace Port Logistics IPO
Brace Port Logistics Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Monday, offering a fresh issue of 30.51 lakh shares worth Rs 24.41 crores. The IPO price band was set between Rs 76 and Rs 80 per share. The SME IPO was subscribed 156.24 times on Day 2, and 52.27 times on Day 1.
The minimum lot size for retail investors was 1,600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 128,000. High-net-worth individuals needed to apply for a minimum of 3,200 shares, amounting to Rs 256,000.
Holani Consultants Private Ltd. served as the book-running lead manager, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Holani Consultants will also act as the market maker.
About Brace Port Logistics Limited
Founded in November 2020, Brace Port Logistics Ltd. offers a range of ocean cargo logistics services tailored to various industries. In addition to ocean freight, the company provides air freight, warehousing, special cargo handling, and customs clearance services. Its network spans multiple countries, including Germany, Vietnam, UAE, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh, serving sectors such as medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, sports goods, perishables, electronics, consumer durables, and automotive.