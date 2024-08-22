Brace Port Logistics IPO: Check Allotment Status And Listing Date

The intial public offering of Brace Port Logistics Limited received a tremondous response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 657.81 times on the final day of bidding with interest from all investor categories.

Qualified Institutions subscribed: 450.04 times.

Non-institutional buyers subscribed: 854.49 times.

Retail Investors subscribed: 588.74 times.

The allotment for Brace Port Logistics IPO will be finalised on Thursday, August 22. Investors can check Brace Port Logistics IPO allotment status on the registrar's website. Follow the steps mentioned below to check your share allotment status when the allotment process is finalised.