'Ripe For Long-Term Alpha Creation': Jefferies Bullish On India's Growth Story, Favours THIS Segment

The Indian stock market is slowly regaining momentum on expectations of an earnings boost from the recently-approved next-gen GST 2.0 reforms. D-Street analysts believe autos are the major beneficiaries of the GST cut, and the segment too, has responded positively. A huge demand for automobiles post-Sep. 22 will keep the auto stocks resilient despite the recent run up.

However, the underperformance of the broader market is a distinct trend now. While the Nifty is down 0.65% in the last one year, Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty smallcap 100 are down by 1.9% and 8.08% respectively. The high valuations in the smallcap segment of the market is getting corrected.

In the current market scenario, global brokerage Jefferies believes that the Indian stock market is still 'ripe for long-term alpha creation, despite the near-term uncertainty due to external and geopolitical headwinds. Jefferies noted India that India has been underperformer among the emerging markets this year. However, it favors India's small and midcaps on growth curves.