GST 2.0: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Expensive? Full List For The Common Man

The GST Council on Wednesday night approved a comprehensive overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, resulting in a reduction of tax rates on a wide range of everyday items. These items include hair oil, corn flakes, televisions, and personal health and life insurance policies.

The GST Council approved a rate overhaul, limiting the slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.

Almost all personal-use items will see rate cuts as the government looks to boost domestic spending and cushion the economic blow of the US tariffs.

Briefing reporters after a marathon daylong GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said all decisions were taken unanimously, with no disagreement with any state.