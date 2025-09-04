GST 2.0: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Expensive? Full List For The Common Man
Almost all personal-use items will see rate cuts as the government looks to boost domestic spending and cushion the economic blow from US tariffs. Check out the detailed list.
The GST Council on Wednesday night approved a comprehensive overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, resulting in a reduction of tax rates on a wide range of everyday items. These items include hair oil, corn flakes, televisions, and personal health and life insurance policies.
The GST Council approved a rate overhaul, limiting the slabs to 5% and 18%, effective from September 22, the first day of Navaratri.
Almost all personal-use items will see rate cuts as the government looks to boost domestic spending and cushion the economic blow of the US tariffs.
Briefing reporters after a marathon daylong GST Council meeting, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said all decisions were taken unanimously, with no disagreement with any state.
The panel approved simplifying the goods and services tax (GST) from the current four slabs -- 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% -- to a two-rate structure -- 5% and 18%. A special 40 per cent slab is also proposed for a select few items such as high-end cars, tobacco and cigarettes.
ALSO READ
GST Council Meeting: Two-Rate Tax Slab To Be Effective From Sept. 22; Rates Slashed From Roti, Paratha To TVs
What Gets Cheaper For Common Man
The revised rates for common man items have been slashed from 12% to 5%:
Tooth powder
Candles, tapers, safety matches
Feeding bottles, Nipples of feeding bottles
Hand bags and shopping bags, of cotton, jute
Tableware and Kitchenware of wood
Umbrellas and sun umbrellas (including walking-stick umbrellas, garden umbrellas and similar umbrellas),
Tableware, kitchenware, other household articles and toilet articles, of porcelain or china and other than of porcelain or china
Sewing needles
Kerosene burners, kerosene stoves and wood burning stoves of iron or steel
Table, kitchen or or other household articles of iron and steel and copper utensils
Brass Kerosene Pressure Stove
Table, kitchen or other household articles of aluminium
Sewing machines, other than book-sewing machine of heading
Furniture, bases and covers specially designed for sewing machines; sewing machines needles and parts and accessories of sewing machines
Bicycles and other cycles (including delivery tricycles), not motorised and their parts
Furniture wholly made of bamboo, cane or rattan
Hurricane lanterns, Kerosene lamp / pressure lantern, petromax, glass chimney, and parts thereof
Combs, hair-slides and the like; hairpins, curling pins, curling grips, hair-curlers and the like
All goods- napkins and napkin liners for babies, clinical diapers
Talcum powder, Face powder
Hair oil, shampoo
Dental floss, toothpaste
Shaving cream, shaving lotion, aftershave lotion
Toilet Soap (other than industrial soap) in the form of bars, cakes, moulded pieces or shapes
Tooth brushes including dental-plate brushes
There won't be any GST on food items such as:
Ultra-High Temperature (UHT) milk
Chena or paneer, pre-packaged and labelled
Pizza bread
Khakhra, chapati or roti
Paratha, parotta and other Indian breads
Whereas GST has been slashed from 12% to 5% on
Condensed milk
Butter and other fats (i.e. ghee, butter oil, etc.) and oils derived from milk; dairy spreads
Cheese
Brazil nuts, dried, whether or not Shelled or Peeled
Almonds, Hazelnuts or filberts, Chestnuts Pistachos, Macadamia nuts, Kola nuts, Pine nuts
Dates (soft or hard), figs, pineapples, avocados, guavas, mangoes (other than mangoes sliced, dried) and mangosteens
Citrus fruit, such as Oranges, Mandarins (including tangerines and satsumas); clementines, wilkings and similar citrus hybrids, Grapefruit, including pomelos, Lemons (Citrus limon, Citrus limonum) and limes (Citrus aurantifolia, Citrus latifolia), dried
Fruit, dried, other than that of headings 0801 to 0806; mixtures
of nuts or dried fruits of Chapter 8 [other than dried tamarind]
Starches; inulin
Fats of bovine animals, sheep or goats
Sugar boiled confectionery
What Gets Expensive
The GST rates on the following items are hiked from 28% to 40%
Pan masala
All goods [including aerated waters], containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured
Caffeinated Beverages
Carbonated Beverages of Fruit Drink or Carbonated Beverages with Fruit Juice
Cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes, of tobacco or of tobacco substitutes
Products containing tobacco or reconstituted tobacco and intended for inhalation without combustion
Motor cars and other motor vehicles principally designed for the transport of persons including station wagons and racing cars
Motor vehicles of engine capacity exceeding 1200cc or of length exceeding 4000 mm
Motor cycles of engine capacity exceeding 350 cc
Aircraft for personal use
Yacht and other vessels for pleasure or sports
Revolvers and pistols
Smoking pipes (including pipe bowls) and cigar or cigarette holders, and parts thereof
Other non-alcoholic beverages will be hiked from 18% to 40%
The GST rates on the following items are hiked from 12% to 18%
Articles of apparel and clothing accessories, knitted or crocheted, of sale value exceeding Rs. 2500 per piece
Cotton quilts of sale value exceeding Rs. 2500 per piece
Products wholly made of quilted textile material exceeding Rs. 2500 per piece
Uncoated paper and paperboard, of a kind used for writing, printing or other graphic purposes, and non-perforated punch-cards and punch tape paper, in rolls or rectangular (including square) sheets, of any size
Paper and paperboard, coated on one or both sides with kaolin (China clay) or other inorganic substances, with or without a binder, and with no other coating, whether or not surface-coloured, surface-decorated or printed, in rolls or rectangular (including square) sheets of any size