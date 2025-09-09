Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Tepid Open; Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TVS Motor, RVNL Shares In Focus
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Tepid Open; Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TVS Motor, RVNL Shares In Focus

Catch all live updates on Indian stock markets here on Sept 9.

09 Sep 2025, 08:38 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open flat with a slight negative bias. (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to open flat with a slight negative bias. (Photo: Freepik)
ADVERTISEMENT
The GIFT Nifty indicated a tepid open for the benchmark the NSE Nifty 50 index. It will likely face strong resistance at 25,000 while it will get support at 24,700. Auto stocks are expected to gain higher. Most markets in Asia-pacific region advanced which will likely support benchmark indices.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Asia Market LIVE: Japan's Nikkei 225 Hits Fresh High 

Japan's benchmark index Nikkei 225 rose 1.24% to a record high of 44,185.73. The index has been rising after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned from his post.


After BofA, Morgan Stanley Raises Target Prices For Top Automakers Like Maruti, Hyundai, M&M

The auto sector is entering an upcycle, according to Morgan Stanley, with multiple factors set to support future growth. This positive outlook is reflected through the broking's upgrades and the hikes in target prices for players leading the pack.

The brokerage highlights that the sector's positive momentum is supported by the GST rationalisation, which could lead to unprecedented price cuts for consumers.

ALSO READ

After BofA, Morgan Stanley Raises Target Prices For Top Automakers Like Maruti, Hyundai, M&M — Check Details
Opinion
After BofA, Morgan Stanley Raises Target Prices For Top Automakers Like Maruti, Hyundai, M&M — Check Details
Read More

Stock Market LIVE: CLSA On Swiggy

  • Maintain Outperform with a target price of Rs 509

  • Management confident in QC contribution margin breakeven

  • Focus to be on store densification rather than width

  • Food delivery business: GOV growth expectations of 18-20% over next 2-3 years

  • Announced flagship sale ‘Quick India movement’ before ecommerce giants


Infosys To Consider First Share Buyback For First Time In Three Years

Infosys Ltd. will consider first buyback in three years on Thursday. The company may spend Rs 13,560 crore in the buyback.

The buyback has been priced at average premium of 25%. On an average, Infosys spends 30% cash on buyback. On an average, Infosys buys back 14–15% of networth.


Asia Market LIVE Update: MSCI Asia-Pacific Rises To Over Four-Year High

MSCI Asia-Pacific Index, which gauges the performance of equities in the region, reached to the highest level since Feb 16, 2021 as gains in Japan and South Korea supported. The markets in the region are tracking optimism on Wall Street about rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI were trading 0.34% and 0.63% higher, respectively as of 7:32 a.m.

ALSO READ

Asian Stocks Rise To Track US Optimism On Fed Cuts: Markets Wrap
Opinion
Asian Stocks Rise To Track US Optimism On Fed Cuts: Markets Wrap
Read More



Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT