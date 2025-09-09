Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Tepid Open; Infosys, Tech Mahindra, TVS Motor, RVNL Shares In Focus
Catch all live updates on Indian stock markets here on Sept 9.
Asia Market LIVE: Japan's Nikkei 225 Hits Fresh High
Japan's benchmark index Nikkei 225 rose 1.24% to a record high of 44,185.73. The index has been rising after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba resigned from his post.
After BofA, Morgan Stanley Raises Target Prices For Top Automakers Like Maruti, Hyundai, M&M
The auto sector is entering an upcycle, according to Morgan Stanley, with multiple factors set to support future growth. This positive outlook is reflected through the broking's upgrades and the hikes in target prices for players leading the pack.
The brokerage highlights that the sector's positive momentum is supported by the GST rationalisation, which could lead to unprecedented price cuts for consumers.
Stock Market LIVE: CLSA On Swiggy
Maintain Outperform with a target price of Rs 509
Management confident in QC contribution margin breakeven
Focus to be on store densification rather than width
Food delivery business: GOV growth expectations of 18-20% over next 2-3 years
Announced flagship sale ‘Quick India movement’ before ecommerce giants
Infosys To Consider First Share Buyback For First Time In Three Years
Infosys Ltd. will consider first buyback in three years on Thursday. The company may spend Rs 13,560 crore in the buyback.
The buyback has been priced at average premium of 25%. On an average, Infosys spends 30% cash on buyback. On an average, Infosys buys back 14–15% of networth.
Asia Market LIVE Update: MSCI Asia-Pacific Rises To Over Four-Year High
MSCI Asia-Pacific Index, which gauges the performance of equities in the region, reached to the highest level since Feb 16, 2021 as gains in Japan and South Korea supported. The markets in the region are tracking optimism on Wall Street about rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
The Nikkei 225 and KOSPI were trading 0.34% and 0.63% higher, respectively as of 7:32 a.m.