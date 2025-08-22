IPO GMP Comparison: Vikram Solar, Mangal Electrical, Patel Retail, Shreeji Shipping, Gem Aromatics

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of four out of the five mainboard issues concluded their subscription on August 21. The share allotment status for Gem Aromatics, Shreeji Shipping Global, Patel Retail and Vikram Solar will be finalised on August 22. Mangal Electrical will finalise its share allotment status on August 25.

The four mainboard issues that opened for subscription on August 19 were fully subscribed on the first day (Tuesday). The IPO of Mangal Electrical Industries is the only mainboard issue which will conclude its subscription on Friday, August 22.

Investors will be closely monitoring the respective grey market premiums (GMP) of these public issues.

The GMP trends can give investors an idea of how the unlisted shares are trading on the private market and at what share price these stocks can list on the bourses next week.

Here’s a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these IPOs.