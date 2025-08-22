How To Check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Allotment Status Online — Find Latest GMP, Listing Date
The Shreeji Shipping IPO investors can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, Bigshare Services.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd was oversubscribed 58.1 times on the third and final day of bidding on August 21. The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on August 22.
The IPO received applications for 66,27,99,002 shares against 1,14,08,600 on offer.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the issue by subscribing the issue 110.41 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 72.7 times, while the retail portion of the IPO was booked 21.94 times.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 240 and Rs 252 per share. It was a bookbuilding issue worth Rs 410.71 crore. The mainboard IPO comprised entirely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares. The company provides shipping and logistics services for dry bulk cargo. It will use proceeds from the IPO to acquire dry bulk carriers in the Supramax category and for general corporate purposes.
Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, Bigshare Services.
Steps To Check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Choose the issue type as “Equity”.
Select “Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
Steps To Check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Pick the company symbol "SHREEJISPG" from the dropdown list.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.
Steps to Check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services
Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website here - https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html.
Select one server out of the three options.
Select “Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd.” from the dropdown list of company names.
Enter your PAN, Application/CAF Number, or DP/Client ID.
Fill in the captcha details.
Click on the Search button to verify your share allotment status.
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Listing Date
Shares of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 26.
The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on August 25. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Shreeji Shipping Global IPO stood at Rs 38 as of 8:00 a.m. on August 22. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 290 per share at a premium of 15.08% over the upper limit of the price band.
Since the issue opened for subscription, the current GMP is the highest recorded for the IPO. The lowest GMP of Rs 30 was recorded on August 19, Day 1 of the subscription period.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.