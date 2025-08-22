How To Check Shreeji Shipping Global IPO Allotment Status Online — Find Latest GMP, Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd was oversubscribed 58.1 times on the third and final day of bidding on August 21. The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on August 22.

The IPO received applications for 66,27,99,002 shares against 1,14,08,600 on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the issue by subscribing the issue 110.41 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 72.7 times, while the retail portion of the IPO was booked 21.94 times.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 240 and Rs 252 per share. It was a bookbuilding issue worth Rs 410.71 crore. The mainboard IPO comprised entirely a fresh issue of 1.63 crore shares. The company provides shipping and logistics services for dry bulk cargo. It will use proceeds from the IPO to acquire dry bulk carriers in the Supramax category and for general corporate purposes.