Patel Retail IPO Allotment Status In Spotlight Today; Check GMP And Listing Date
Investors who applied for the Patel Retail IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and Bigshare Services.
The tentative allotment date for the Patel Retail IPO is Friday, August 22. The initial public offering (IPO) of Patel Retail Ltd. saw strong investor demand, with the issue being subscribed 95.70 times on the third and final day of bidding, August 21. According to the NSE, the company received bids for 74,79,89,460 shares against 78,15,612 shares on offer.
Among investor categories, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the mainboard issue by subscribing 272.43 times their allotted portion. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 108.17 times, while the retail investor quota was booked 42.49 times. The employee-reserved quota was overbooked 25.37 times.
Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.
Steps To Check Patel Retail IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Choose the issue type as “Equity”.
Select “Patel Retail Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
Steps To Check Patel Retail IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Go to the IPO allotment page on the NSE website at https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Choose the company symbol "PATELRMART" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to view your share allotment details.
Steps To Check Patel Retail IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services
Go to the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website at https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html.
Choose any one of the three available servers.
Select “PATEL RETAIL LIMITED” from the company dropdown menu.
Enter your PAN, Application/CAF Number, or DP/Client ID.
Complete the captcha verification.
Click Search to check your share allotment status.
Patel Retail IPO Listing Date
Patel Retail Ltd.’s shares are expected to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.
The initiation of refunds to unsuccessful bidders and the crediting of shares to successful investors’ Demat accounts will be done on August 25.
Patel Retail IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for Patel Retail IPO was Rs 50 as of 9:00 a.m. on August 21. With the upper end of the IPO’s price band of Rs 255, the estimated listing price would be Rs 305 (cap price plus current GMP), indicating a potential gain of around 19.61% per share.
Since the issue opened for subscription, the current GMP is the highest recorded for the IPO. The lowest GMP of Rs 49 was recorded on August 19, Day 1 of the subscription period.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
All About Patel Retail And Its Initial Public Offer
Patel Retail IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 242.76 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of 85 lakh shares amounting to Rs 217.21 crore and an offer for sale of 10 lakh shares worth Rs 25.55 crore. Patel Retail IPO’s price band was set between Rs 237 and Rs 255 per share.
Fedex Securities Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.
Patel Retail Ltd., incorporated in 2008, is a supermarket chain that mainly serves tier-III cities and nearby suburban areas. Its stores sell a variety of products, including food, FMCG items, general merchandise, and clothing. The company launched its first store under the name “Patel’s R Mart” in Ambernath, Maharashtra. As of May 31, 2025, it had 43 stores across the suburban areas of Thane and Raigad districts in Maharashtra.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.