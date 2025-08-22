⁠Patel Retail IPO Allotment Status In Spotlight Today; Check GMP And Listing Date

The tentative allotment date for the Patel Retail IPO is Friday, August 22. The initial public offering (IPO) of Patel Retail Ltd. saw strong investor demand, with the issue being subscribed 95.70 times on the third and final day of bidding, August 21. According to the NSE, the company received bids for 74,79,89,460 shares against 78,15,612 shares on offer.

Among investor categories, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the mainboard issue by subscribing 272.43 times their allotted portion. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 108.17 times, while the retail investor quota was booked 42.49 times. The employee-reserved quota was overbooked 25.37 times.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.