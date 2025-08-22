Vikram Solar IPO Allotment In Spotlight Today: Check Steps To Verify Status, Latest GMP, Listing Date

The initial public offering of Vikram Solar Ltd. witnessed strong demand during the three-day bidding period from August 19 to August 21. The mainboard IPO was subscribed 54.63 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday.

Investors submitted bids for more than 247.81 crore shares against 4.53 crore shares on offer, as per the NSE data.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their category 142.79 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) segment was subscribed 50.9 times, while the retail portion was booked 7.65 times. The employees booked their quota 4.84 times.

The Vikram Solar IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 2,079.37 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 4.52 crore shares, aggregating Rs 1,500 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1.75 crore shares, worth Rs 579.37 crore. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 315 and Rs 332 per share.

Following the robust subscription, the Vikram Solar IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on August 22. Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India (formerly Link Intime).