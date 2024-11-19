India's Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Buy-On-Dips Investments Bruised As Global Funds Slash Exposure

Domestic institutions and retail investors are yet to yield any return from the never-seen-before levels of buying on dips. The strategy—deployed to maximise returns—has been a pain so far, especially for new investors lured by a record rally in the first half of the year.

Domestic institutions have mopped stocks worth nearly Rs 1.5 lakh crore since Sept. 27 while global funds during the same period have sold over Rs 1.55 lakh crore—a record in terms of streak and magnitude. Till Nov. 13, retail investors had infused over Rs 35,500 crore into Indian equities, NSE data showed.

Although the domestic inflows have given cushion to what would have been a disaster in Asia's fifth-largest stock market, the benchmark gauges have hit the so-called correction zone since its peak in September.

Indian retail investors have been holding up Indian markets, according to Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President, Research at Mehta Equities Ltd. Retail investors still remain optimistic with a hope of recovery in the domestic long term growth story which remains intact.

An investor of the bull rally in September or a dip-buyer since the beginning of the correction would see their portfolios in the red and would be unable to capitalise on the strategy yet given the magnitude of the foreign exodus.

Foreign investors saw the worst-ever outflows from their assets in India in October with assets under management falling by over $85 billion, led by the equity selloff.

The maximum rout in asset value was seen in the oil and gas sector, which saw its value fall by $27.90 billion in just a month led by Reliance Industries Ltd., which saw its stock fall by 9.2% in the month of October.