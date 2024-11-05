India Inc. Faces Mounting Earnings Downgrades As Growth Slowdown Weighs

India's top companies are facing acute pressure as economic slowdown has taken a toll with Jefferies cutting earnings estimates by the highest in over four years.

Analysts attribute this weak quarter as the primary cause of the selloff in the domestic stock market with the benchmark indices nearing the correction territory.

Global brokerage firm Jefferies has cut fiscal 2025 earnings estimates for over 60% of the 98 companies it covers which reported second quarter earnings. This is so far the highest downgrade ratio since early 2020, Jefferies said in a note on Oct. 30. "Above normal rains and weak government spending has impacted earnings outcomes," Jefferies said.

A clear trend should emerge in the December quarter but some intrinsic slowdown appears likely, it said. Jefferies now expects Nifty fiscal earnings per share growth at 10%.

For the 98 September 2024 quarter results that Jefferies analysed from their coverage universe, earnings downgrades (63%) were more than earnings upgrades (32%). Meaningful earnings per share downgrades were seen in most cement, oil & lending financials, mid-caps, auto and consumer staples players, it said.