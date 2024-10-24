Dalal Street Sees Rs 1 Lakh-Crore Outflows From FIIs In Record Stretch As Warnings Loom

Foreign investors offloaded Indian stocks worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in a record selling spree amid warnings from two top brokerages, threatening the record 11-month rally.

Global funds have sold stocks worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in the last 18 consecutive sessions, according to provisional NSE data. The selling spree persists as growth slowdown, revival measures in China and valuation woes continue to hurt investor sentiments.

However, domestic institutions have been consistently buying on dips, snapping up stocks worth Rs 1 lakh crore, thereby cushioning from a major fall.

Domestic stocks were "tactically" downgraded to neutral from overweight by Goldman Sachs within its Asia/emerging market allocation, due to slower economic growth and corporate profits.

Worsening earnings sentiment, an accelerating pace of earnings cuts and a weak start to results season “indicate a flow-through to corporate earnings,” it said. High valuations and a less supportive backdrop could limit near-term upside, it said.

This downgrade comes after domestic stocks got downgraded to 'underweight' by Bernstein Research as it perceives the market to be "quite vulnerable" in the near term.

The concerns are driven by record high relative valuations to China and emerging markets, high crowding risk which has expanded into large-caps, and the increasing pace of downgrades, Bernstein said in a note.

Foreign investors pulled out a record amount of money from the Indian stock market in October, topping the outflow in Asia.