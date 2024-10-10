'Vulnerable' Indian Stocks Get Bernstein Downgrade On Near-Term Concerns

The pricey Indian stock market got down downgraded to 'underweight' from 'neutral' by Bernstein Research as it sees the market to be "quite vulnerable" in the near-term.

The concerns are driven by record high relative valuations to China and emerging markets, high crowding risk which has expanded into large-caps, and the increasing pace of downgrades, Bernstein said in a note.

Expectations of continued outflow of foreign money, moderation of SIP flows and high growth stocks joining the league of small- and mid-caps are also weighing Asia's fifth largest stock market, the note said.

Bernstein maintains the preference towards low volume, quality, large-caps stocks and recommended reducing exposure towards high volume, small-medium companies.

The NSE Nifty 50 and the 30-stock BSE Sensex have risen 14.9% and 12.7% respectively, so far this year, making them the ninth and 12th best-performing Asian indices.

India remains the most expensive emerging market with current price-to-earnings pegged at 24.5.

The brokerage closed their long momentum trade in India as valuations are now at record high with earnings cycle heading towards a downgrade.