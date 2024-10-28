Indian Stocks Headed For Worst Month Since March 2020 Amid Record Exit By Global Funds

The Indian stock market continues to trade in the correction zone and is on track to post the worst monthly losses in over four years as foreign investors keep on with 'sell India' strategy. Analysts, however, remain divided on the causes.

After a record-breaking rally in the first half of this year, global funds have sold Indian stocks in every session in October, making it the hotspot of outflows in Asia.

Global funds have sold stocks worth over Rs 1.11 lakh crore in the last 20 consecutive sessions, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. In October, the outflows sum up to over Rs 1 lakh crore.

So far in October, the benchmark indices—NSE Nifty 50 and the 30-stock BSE Sensex—have plunged about 6.01% and 6%, respectively, the worst since the rout triggered by Covid-19 in March 2020.

However, the combined efforts of retail and domestic investors have prevented the $5.25 trillion stock market from plunging like the Covid rout, where the benchmark gauge plummeted over 20%. Domestic institutions alone have bought stocks worth Rs 97,000 crore this month, helping withstand the heavy selloff by global funds.

The Nifty corrected by 8.3% from the recent peak, while the mid- and small-cap indices corrected by 9.8% and 9.3%, respectively, from their recent peaks.

The index movements conceal the carnage in the mid- and small-cap spaces, where the correction has been above 30% in dozens of stocks and even by more than 40% in some momentum stocks, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "It is important to know that many large caps are steady in this volatile market."