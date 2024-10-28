As Indian Stocks Sink On FII Exdous, Experts Weigh On Key Triggers, Facts, Revival

In what started as a tactical shift to China, the triggers for the record selloff by global funds ended up with more than including an economic slowdown with analysts projecting it to deepen further.

Global funds have sold stocks worth over Rs 1 lakh crore in the last 19 consecutive sessions, threatening the record 11-month rally. This massive selling has made Indian stocks see the most outflows in Asia in October.

The outflows from the country are happening as China begins a stimulus blitz—from interest rate cuts, to easing spending by local government—to revive the economy.

However, "that was not the true reason FIIs were selling as much as they are," said Rajesh Bhatia, chief investment officer, ITI Asset Management Co. The highlight is the really poor results at the peak of the market, Bhatia said. "I have never seen so much breadth of poor results as we are seeing this time."

The second highlight for the "incessant selling" is the need to move from expensive India and cheap China, Bhatia said. This was also combined with the escalation of tension in West Asia, he said.

The main reason why FIIs are selling is the interest rates in US have gone up, Bhatia said. The switch from Indian equity is happening as market participants believe that inflation in the US will again see an uptick, he said. Particularly if Donald Trump gets elected, fiscal stimulus is going to be unleashed with the long-term interest rates poised to go up, Bhatia added.

If interest rates and inflation catch up, that is bad for equities, Bhatia said. This is why FIIs have been selling in clearly what is an expensive market, he said.