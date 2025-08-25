Sensex 2025-End Target To Be Hiked? HSBC's Herald Van Der Linde Bullish On India's Growth Story—Top Picks

Linde explained that since the global market got a confirmation recently that the US Fed will cut interest rates in September, so that allowed the US bond yields to come off and interest rate bets to cool down. "Fed rate cuts are a continued process, but the question is where it will settle eventually."

He highlighted that since the US economic growth is slowing down so the US Fed will likely cut rates even beyond the September. "US bond yields start to come down and that's really important to the Asian equity markets. A bit of weaker dollar is also a positive for emerging markets."

Since interest rate cuts lead to a weaker dollar, hence precious metals such as gold and silver edge higher in the period. "Gold doesn't give anything, its a piece of metal. It doesn't give dividend, yields, or interest payments. If interest rates are high, it doesn't make sense to hold on to gold, but if rates go lower, then the relative attractiveness of gold improves," he said.

Coming to the Indian government's interventions to spur the domestic demand despite tariff risk, Linde noted that with weaker growth and low urban consumption in the last few months, "policymakers needed to do something."

The HSBC analyst added that "India is a large domestic economy, so the economic growth needs to be focused domestically". Linde concludes that the imposition of a high 50% tariff rate on India is 'unlikely'. The market expert is optimistic that the tariff rate likely come down after negotiations with the US.