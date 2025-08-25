Gold, Silver Prices Rebound — Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities

Gold price was back above the Rs 1,00,000 level over the weekend, on the back of rate cut expectations from the Fed. Jerome Powell opened his remarks at Jackson Hole by signaling the Fed is prepared to adjust course if needed.

The yellow metal was trading higher at Rs 1,00,650 per 10 gm, according to the India Bullions Association, compared to Rs 99,510 on Friday.

Powell noted that while labour markets remain in balance, it is “a curious kind of balance that results from a marked slowing in both the supply of and demand for workers.”

In the last six months, the highest price that the yellow metal had soared to was Rs 1,02,090, seen on Aug. 10. The price of the commodity went as low as Rs 87,100 on April 7.