GST Reforms: Rollout Of New Tax Rates Likely Around September 22—Profit Exclusive

GST Reforms: The Goods and Services tax Council, headed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will rollout the new GST tax slabs by around Sept 22 to boost India's festive demand, government sources told NDTV Profit. The implementation of the new GST tax rates will likely be around Sept. 22, expected to coincide with the Navratri celebrations.

The all-powerful GST Council will meet on Sept 3–4 in the national capital to deliberate on the simplified two-structure GST tax slab of 5% and 18% proposed by the Centre. According to sources, the notifications will begin rolling out nearly five to seven days after the GST Council’s decision.