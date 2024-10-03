HDFC Securities Says Working With TCS To Fix NSE F&O Platform Glitch

HDFC Securities on Thursday said it was working with its IT vendor Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. to resolve the glitch preventing users from placing orders in the NSE derivative segment amid significant market declines.

"We are facing intermittent issues with respect to the order NSE derivative segment. We are working together with our vendor TCS to resolve the same," the company said in a statement, following complaints by users on social media.

All other segments, including equity, BSE derivatives, stock lending and borrowing mechanism (SLBM), and currency and commodity derivatives, are working properly, said HDFC Securities.

The brokerage offers trading of financial instruments via its mobile app and website.