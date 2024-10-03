Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Slump 1% At Open Post SEBI's F&O Curbs

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex declined 1% at open on Thursday as investors' mood soured after the Securities Exchange Board of India introduced several curbs to regulate Futures and Options trade. Reliance Industries Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. were the top dragger in the Nifty 50 index.

As of 09:21 a.m., the Nifty 50 was trading 247.40 points or 0.96% down at 25,549.50, and the Sensex was 821.05 points or 0.97% down at 83,445.24.

Kotak Securities recommended strategy is to consider a contra bet by going long if the indices form a reversal formation after reaching 25,500/83,200 the 20-day SMA support. Keep a stop loss at 25,300 on a closing basis. Reducing weak long positions at resistance levels around 25,800/25,900 is also advisable, said Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research.