Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Slump 1% At Open Post SEBI's F&O Curbs
The Nifty 50 was trading 247.40 points or 0.96% down at 25,549.50, and the Sensex was 821.05 points or 0.97% down at 83,445.24.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex declined 1% at open on Thursday as investors' mood soured after the Securities Exchange Board of India introduced several curbs to regulate Futures and Options trade. Reliance Industries Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. were the top dragger in the Nifty 50 index.
Kotak Securities recommended strategy is to consider a contra bet by going long if the indices form a reversal formation after reaching 25,500/83,200 the 20-day SMA support. Keep a stop loss at 25,300 on a closing basis. Reducing weak long positions at resistance levels around 25,800/25,900 is also advisable, said Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research.
Infosys Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. weighed on the index.
JSW Steel Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. added to the index.
On NSE 11 sectors declined and one advanced out of 12. The NSE Nifty Auto declined the most, and the NSE Nifty Metal was the top gainer.
Broader markets declined in line with the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices were trading 0.79% and 0.69% lower, respectively.
On BSE, 18 sectors advanced, and two declined out of 20. The BSE Consumer Discretionary was the top loser, while the BSE Metal rose the most.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 2,162 stocks declined, 959 stocks rose, and 112 stocks remained unchanged on BSE.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Advance
The yield on the 10-year bond advanced 2 bps higher to 6.75%. It closed at 6.73% on Tuesday, according to data on Bloomberg.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Lower At Pre-Open
At pre-open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 1.33% down at 25,452.85, and the BSE Sensex was 1.50% down at 83,002.09.
Rupee Weakens Against US Dollar
Rupee weakened by 8 paise to open at 83.90 against the US dollar. It closed at 83.82 on Tuesday, according to data on Bloomberg.
Stock Market Live: Business Update Q2: Adani Ports & SEZ
Handles 37.5 million ton Cargo in September, up 14% YoY
Growth In September Cargo Primarily Driven By Container Volume [GU] 31% YoY
Liquids & Gas Volume In September Increased By 11% YoY
Handled Highest Ever H1 Cargo Of 219.8 million, up 8.5% YoY
Mundra Port Achieved A Significant Milestone By Crossing 100 MMT Mark In 181 Days
Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.
Business Update Q2: Yes Bank
Total Loans & Advances rose13.1% on the year at Rs 2.36 lakh crore
Total Deposits rose 18.3% on the year at Rs 2.77 lakh crore
CASA Ratio At 32% Vs 30.8% QoQ
Liquidity Coverage Ratio At 131.9% Vs 137.8% QoQ
Loan to deposit ratio falls 130bps QoQ to 85.3%
Jefferies On India Consumer Sector
Dabur's Q2 revenue down on high GT inventory, unfavorable weather
Dabur to maintain marketing spend despite challenging environment
Industry interactions suggest moderate demand with no major uptick expected
Brokerage notes ongoing debate on impact of e-commerce and other new channels, presenting challenges and opportunities for FMCG cos like Dabur
Cites inventory management concerns at Honasa
Advises caution on possibility of market corrections in FMCG companies
Nuvama On Dabur India
Maintains buy with target price of Rs. 760, which implied a 23% upside
Consolidated revenue is likely to decline 5% on the year
EBITDA is likely to clock 15% on the year decline
Q3 shall be slightly better than Q2
Expects consolidated revenue/EBITDA to fall 5%/15% on the year
Gross/EBITDA margin to fall 82bp/213bp YoY to 47.5%/18.5%
Expects A&P as percentage of sales at 7%. Q3FY25 can be better
Nomura on Metals: Indian Steel Producers At A Sweet Spot
Indian steel majors have structural reasons to continue trading at higher valuations
Structural reasons: Higher ROE, higher domestic demand
Global liquidity cycle is turning favorable for metals
Steel cos could have lower cost of equity as deleveraging continues
Believe Indian steel majors are among the best placed globally
Cost drivers to partially offset moderation in realizations
Stock Market Live Today: Signature Global Launches New Project
Signature Global India's arm launched a new project, Daxin, Gurugram’s X Factor in Gurugram, it said in an exchange filing.
Watch India Market Open At NDTV Profit
Jefferies On SEBI Norms
Circular broadly in-line with discussion paper, impacts ~35% of industry premiums
Lot size and margin hike lower than expected
Phased implementation to lead to calibrated tightening
Focus now moves to participant behavior post implementation
Discount brokers can be most impacted, followed by exchanges (BSE)
AMCs, Wealth Managers, Depositories remain unaffected
Biocon Biologics Refinances $1.1 Billion Long-Term Debt
Biocon Biologics refinances $1.1 billion long term debt through dollar bonds and new syndicated facility, it said in an exchange filing.
Asia FX Update: Yen Weakens After Ishiba's Comments
The Japanese yen declined against the US dollar after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that the economic condition of the country do not support rate hikes. The yen was 0.29% lower at 146.90 a dollar as of 08:12 a.m.
Most Asian currencies declined on Thursday as the dollar index rose to three-week high after data showed private sector employment increased in the world's largest economy more, weighing on hopes of more rate cuts.
The Australian dollar declined 0.16% against the greenback, while the Malaysian Ringgit fell 0.90% against the greenback.
The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against major currencies, was trading 0.12% higher at 101.80, the highest level since Sept 12. The index was trading 0.09% higher at 101.76 as of 08:18 a.m.
NDTV Profit Explainer: Get To Know What SEBI F&O Framework
The Securities Exchange Board of India in its latest Futures & Options Framework said that bourses will monitor intraday position four times a day. To understand the new framework in detail click here.
Stock Market Live: Crypto Prices Erase Losses
Bitcoin prices erased losses in Asian trade. The prices declined as much as 0.78% to $60,430.98 earlier. As of 07:53 a.m., bitcoin price was 0.40% higher at $61,146.29.
NDTV Profit Exclusive: Trading Volumes Could Drop Up To 50% As SEBI Regulations Kick In
Trading volumes could drop as much as 50% after Sebi regulations kick in. Around 50-60% of traders will drop out as a result of higher contract sizes
No clarity is yet on which benchmark will be selected by NSE for weekly expiry. Regulator could take more action if trading volumes in derivatives are not impacted.
Stock Market Live: Gold Prices Eases As Traders Asses Geopolitical Risk
Gold prices erased early gains as investors monitor the developing situation in the Middle East Asia after Israel vowed to respond to Iran's attack earlier in the week.
The Bloomberg spot gold was trading 0.02% lower at $2658.22 as of 07:35 a.m.
Oil Update: Prices Continue To Gain On Rising Tension In Middle East
Oil prices continued to rise in Asian trade on bleak supply outlook as geopolitical tension heightened in the Middle East after the Israel said that the country will retaliate to Iran's attack earlier in the week.
The crude oil was trading 1.04% higher at $74.67 a barrel as of 07:24 a.m.
Asia Market Update: Japan Leads Gain In Asia On Ishiba
Japan was leading gains in the Asia early Thursday following dovish remarks from the Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. The Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped nearly 3% on Thursday after Ishiba said that the economic condition of the country do not support rate hikes. The dovish remark came after Ishiba met the Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda.
The Nikkei 225 was trading 909.74 points or 2.41% higher at 38,718.50 as of 07:03 a.m. The S&P ASX 200 was 4.50 points or 0.06% lower at 8,193.70.
Financial markets in China are closed till Oct 8 for mid-Autumn festival. Markets in South Korea are also closed for National Foundational Day.
Stock Market Live: US Markets Close Little Change Amid Rising Middle East Tension
The US markets closed with little change on Tuesday amid rising tension in the Middle-East. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.01% and 0.09% higher. The Nasdaq Composite settled 0.08% higher.
In Asian trade, US futures were trading marginally lower. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial futures were trading 0.07% and 0.06% lower, respectively.
Market participants look forward to US jobs report, scheduled for release on Friday.
GIFT Nifty Trades Near 25,700; BSE, Brokerages, Coal India, HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp Share Prices May React
The GIFT was trading near 25,800 in early morning Thursday. Nifty BSE Ltd., Coal India Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. share prices are expected to react because of the news flow.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.45% or 116.50 points lower at 25,696.00 as of 08:03 a.m.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects the market to consolidate with stock-specific actions as result season draws close. Companies will announce pre-quarterly updates, said Siddhartha Khemka, head, research, Wealth Management.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex declined for a third session Tuesday tracking a fall in heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. The Nifty 50 ended 0.05% or 13 points lower at 25796.90 and Sensex closed 0.04% or 33.49 points down at 84266.29.
Indian financial markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.