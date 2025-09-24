H-1B Visa Fee Hike To Impact Indian IT Firms? Macquarie's Ravi Menon Bullish On THESE Stocks Despite Risk

Indian information technology services (IT) companies will likely see an impact on margins and operating expenses in the medium term after US President Donald Trump issued a proclamation to hike the visa fee of H-1B, according to domestic brokerages. D-Street analysts have said that Indian IT companies will also increase offshoring and local hirings.

Assuming one-third of H-1B employees are replaced with local hires, the impact on EBIT margin is likely to be 20–50 basis points and 2–4% on earnings per share for IT firms, according to brokerage Dam Capital. However, some Street analysts have taken a counter bet on Indian IT stocks despite the medium-term risk over the H-1B visa fee hike.

In an exclusive interaction with NDTV Profit this week, Ravi Menon, IT Services Analyst at Macquarie Capital said that he does not see an impact on the margins of Indian software services majors due to the H-1B visa fee hike. Menon has also chosen his top IT blue-chip stock picks despite the slowdown in earnings growth.