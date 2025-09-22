H-1B Visa Fee Hike Impact: Brokerages Predict 2-4% Earnings Hit For Indian IT Firms

Indian technology companies will likely see their operating expenses rise in the medium term after US President Donald Trump issued a proclamation to hike the visa fee of H-1B visas. Indian IT companies will also increase offshoring and local hirings as well, analysts and brokerages said.

Assuming one-third of H-1B employees are replaced with local hires, the impact on EBIT margin is likely to be 20–50 basis points and 2–4% on earnings per share, Dam Capital said.

Cyient Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services are likely to see the least impact among peers, according to brokerages. Citi Research believes that HCLTech Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. are better placed, as they have already adopted localisation as the most important strategy.