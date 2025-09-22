Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Suggests Tepid Open; GRSE, IT Stocks, Shipping Corp, NBCC Share Prices In Focus
Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Suggests Tepid Open; GRSE, IT Stocks, Shipping Corp, NBCC Share Prices In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.05% or 14 points higher at 25,369.50 as of 6:31 a.m. Catch live updates on Indian stock markets here on Sept 22.

22 Sep 2025, 07:29 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IT stocks will likely be in focus in Monday's session. (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
IT stocks will likely be in focus in Monday's session. (Photo: Freepik)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's live blog for market coverage. The Nifty 50 and Sensex will likely open on a muted note with a negative bias. The Nifty 50 will likely get support at 25,200 and face first resistance at 25,400. Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro India Ltd., and other IT stocks will likely be in focus after the US hiked the H1-B visa fee. The visa accounts for 71% Indians who work and study in the US.
Gold Price Rises On Festive Demand — Check Rates In Delhi, Chennai, Other Cities

Gold prices are rebounding to levels above the Rs 1,10,000 mark driven by festive demand, geopolitical uncertainties and safe-haven demand.

In India, the prices were at Rs 1,10,430 per 10 gm on Monday, according to the India Bullion Association. The price was Rs 1,09,530 on Friday.

Gold prices had slipped further last week after the US Federal Reserve meeting. The commodity had hit a fresh record high of $3,707.57 on Wednesday ahead of the meet.

Asia Markets LIVE: Nikkei 225, KOSPI Continue To Gain; CSI 300 Rises As China Holds Rate Steady

Markets in China advanced after the People's Bank of China held rate steady. The CSI 300 was trading flat at 4,500 as of 7:10 a.m.

Japan's benchmark index Nikkei 225 and South Korea's stock gauge KOSPI continued to gain. The indices were trading 1.35% and 0.72% higher, respectively as of 7:11 a.m.

LIVE: GIFT Nifty Suggests Tepid Open; GRSE, Infosys Shipping Corp, NBCC Share Prices In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.05% or 14 points higher at 25,369.50 as of 6:31 a.m. This implied a tepid open for the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Market participants will keep an eye on Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd., Shipping Corp Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and NBCC (India) Ltd. in Monday's session.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex snapped a three-day winning streak on Monday. The indices were trading 0.38% and 0.47% down, respectively on Friday.

