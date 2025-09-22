Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Suggests Tepid Open; GRSE, IT Stocks, Shipping Corp, NBCC Share Prices In Focus

Gold prices are rebounding to levels above the Rs 1,10,000 mark driven by festive demand, geopolitical uncertainties and safe-haven demand.

In India, the prices were at Rs 1,10,430 per 10 gm on Monday, according to the India Bullion Association. The price was Rs 1,09,530 on Friday.

Gold prices had slipped further last week after the US Federal Reserve meeting. The commodity had hit a fresh record high of $3,707.57 on Wednesday ahead of the meet.