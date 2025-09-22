Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Suggests Tepid Open; GRSE, IT Stocks, Shipping Corp, NBCC Share Prices In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.05% or 14 points higher at 25,369.50 as of 6:31 a.m. Catch live updates on Indian stock markets here on Sept 22.
Gold Price Rises On Festive Demand — Check Rates In Delhi, Chennai, Other Cities
Gold prices are rebounding to levels above the Rs 1,10,000 mark driven by festive demand, geopolitical uncertainties and safe-haven demand.
In India, the prices were at Rs 1,10,430 per 10 gm on Monday, according to the India Bullion Association. The price was Rs 1,09,530 on Friday.
Gold prices had slipped further last week after the US Federal Reserve meeting. The commodity had hit a fresh record high of $3,707.57 on Wednesday ahead of the meet.
Asia Markets LIVE: Nikkei 225, KOSPI Continue To Gain; CSI 300 Rises As China Holds Rate Steady
Markets in China advanced after the People's Bank of China held rate steady. The CSI 300 was trading flat at 4,500 as of 7:10 a.m.
Japan's benchmark index Nikkei 225 and South Korea's stock gauge KOSPI continued to gain. The indices were trading 1.35% and 0.72% higher, respectively as of 7:11 a.m.
Market participants will keep an eye on Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd., Shipping Corp Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and NBCC (India) Ltd. in Monday's session.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex snapped a three-day winning streak on Monday. The indices were trading 0.38% and 0.47% down, respectively on Friday.